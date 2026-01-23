Stolarz to start for Leafs vs. Golden Knights

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Anthony Stolarz will start in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they host the Vegas Golden Knights tonight.

Stolarz was assigned to the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on Tuesday for a conditioning stint.

He hasn’t played for the Maple Leafs since Nov. 11 because of an upper-body injury that was initially thought to be a short-term issue.

Stolarz has six wins in 13 games played this season with a 3.51 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage.

Toronto (24-17-9) has lost its last two games and sits sixth in the Atlantic Division, three points back of the Boston Bruins.

Vegas (24-13-12) has also lost its last two games but is first in the Pacific Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2026.