Canadian return trips from the U.S. plunge again amid tensions

Canadians continued to take fewer trips to the United States amid the trade war in November 2025, according to the latest data.

Statistics Canada released its latest travel data report detailing the number and types of trips taken between Canada and the United States, as well as abroad.

Canadian resident return trips to the U.S. fell 23.6 per cent on average in November compared with the same month in 2024.

In total, about 2.2 million return trips were taken by Canadians to the U.S. in the month, with 1.5 million of those by automobile and 68.5 per cent being same-day trips, while 721,600 return trips were by air.

While the number of return trips continues to decline, the change is becoming less pronounced as new numbers are now being compared with the first few months of Canadians’ turning away from the U.S. shortly after the election of Donald Trump.

November’s 23.6 per cent decrease follows October, when the number of Canadian resident return trips from the U.S. fell 26.3 per cent from a year earlier, after falling by 30.9 per cent in September, according to previous reports from the agency.

Canadians may have taken fewer trips to the U.S. in November, but they were still travelling overseas — and that number is rising.

In November 2025, Canadian residents returned from 1.1 million trips overseas — up 14.1 per cent from a year earlier. That’s also up from 9.1 per cent in October and 5.1 per cent in September.

After Trump launched a trade war in the spring of 2025 by imposing tariffs on virtually all countries, including Canada, Canadians in particular have been viewing the U.S. less favourably, according to separate survey data.

A Global News exclusive Ipsos poll, released in September 2025, showed six in 10 Canadians participating said they could never trust Americans the same way ever again. Seventy-one per cent also said tensions between Canada and the U.S. will likely continue for several years.

Trump recently spoke at the World Economic Forum and said in a speech that Canada “should be grateful,” and singled out Prime Minister Mark Carney, who also made a speech at the event a day earlier.

“I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful, but they should be grateful to us. Canada lives because of the United States,” Trump said.

He added: “Remember that, Mark.”

The next day, Carney delivered another speech in Quebec City, but didn’t address Trump directly when he said, “Canada doesn’t live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian.”

Another Global News Ipsos poll released in September 2025 found 56 per cent of respondents said they recently bought Canadian products or investments, with 58 per cent also saying they were actively avoiding American alternatives.