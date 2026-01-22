Menu

Tech

TikTok finalizes U.S. spinoff entity, ending battle over Chinese ownership

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 22, 2026 8:10 pm
Business Matters: TikTok signs deal to sell U.S. unit to three American investors
TikTok has signed agreements with three major investors: Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX and they will form a new TikTok U.S. joint venture, ensuring the popular social video platform can continue operating in the United States. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for Dec. 19, 2025 – Dec 19, 2025
TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, finalized a deal on Thursday to set up a majority American-owned joint venture company to avoid a U.S. ban on the popular social media app used by more than 200 million Americans.

The deal is a milestone for the short video app after years of battles that began in August 2020, when President Donald Trump first tried unsuccessfully to ban the app over national security concerns.

TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will secure U.S. user data, apps and the algorithm through data privacy and cybersecurity measures, the company said.

The agreement provides for American and global investors, including cloud computing giant Oracle, private equity group Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX, to hold a stake of 80.1% in the new joint venture, while ByteDance will retain 19.9%.

© 2026 Reuters

