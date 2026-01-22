TikTok finalizes U.S. spinoff entity, ending battle over Chinese ownership

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, finalized a deal on Thursday to set up a majority American-owned joint venture company to avoid a U.S. ban on the popular social media app used by more than 200 million Americans.

The deal is a milestone for the short video app after years of battles that began in August 2020, when President Donald Trump first tried unsuccessfully to ban the app over national security concerns.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will secure U.S. user data, apps and the algorithm through data privacy and cybersecurity measures, the company said.

The agreement provides for American and global investors, including cloud computing giant Oracle, private equity group Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX, to hold a stake of 80.1% in the new joint venture, while ByteDance will retain 19.9%.