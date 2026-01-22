SaskTel Centre operations wants to run new downtown arena

Send this page to someone via email

With the new Saskatoon downtown arena still in the discussion phase, the city is continuing to weigh a decision on who will run operations.

The group who has kept SaskTel Centre running for decades says management should stay inside of the city in a luncheon today, adding they have proven success in the event industry.

“You’re starting out with a brand-new organization that’s got to build a brand-new team in Saskatoon, and we already have that established team that’s been working here for years and years that’s doing the work and knows exactly what to do,” says John Howden, CEO of SaskTel Centre.

A main concern highlighted in the lunch is how SaskTel Centre is now outdated, and local operations say they would be able to do more with a new, modern arena.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This building was designed 40 years ago, and it met all the modern expectations at that point, now things have changed and it impacts us in 2 different ways, 1 the talent coming here, what are the needs of the shows that are coming and secondly and just as importantly, for the fans,” said Trevor Jacek, CFO of Mid-West Group of Companies.

Story continues below advertisement

The city has been looking into a partnership with an American-based company, Oak View Group, but discussions have been deferred as the city explores more options.

While a private, out-of-province partner for the new downtown arena would provide significant upfront capital, TCU Place Director Kirby Wirchenko says staying local provides more benefits.

“We’re still Prairie people, people really love the fact that it’s a lot of times about people working together and helping each other and it’s not just a business reason,” Wirchenko said.

“There’s an integral emotional reason. There’s connections — John pointed out earlier, the people in this market understand this market.”

City Hall also wants to see SaskTel Centre and TCU Place merge into one organization, with officials saying it would get them one step closer to a downtown arena.

Watch above for more on SaskTel Centre management’s pitch as to why they should run the arena.