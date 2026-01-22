Hundreds line up to endorse referendum on Alberta leaving Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of Albertans braved bone-chilling temperatures west of Edmonton to sign a petition to force a vote on the province leaving Canada.

People in Stony Plain on Thursday were met by a long lineup when the doors at the community centre opened around lunchtime, with some waiting more than an hour to sign.

Roger Cyr says he signed the petition because he says he’s tired of Alberta subsidizing other provinces while also being ignored by Ottawa.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

Shirley and Dave Howard also say they think Alberta would be better off financially if it became independent.

Story continues below advertisement

The Stony Plain event was one of many organized by a group named Stay Free Alberta to gather signatures in a referendum campaign sanctioned by the province’s chief electoral officer.

1:57 Alberta separatists look to escape ‘abusive relationship’ from Canada as movement grows

The events have been running for three weeks with long lines reported at sites across the province.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Organizers have until May to collect 178,000 names — of which 10 per cent must be eligible voters from the last provincial election.

The signatures must then be validated by the province’s Chief Electoral Officer, before the petition can be presented to the Alberta government.

— More to come…

With files from Ken MacGillivray and Heather Yourex-West, Global News