Community marks 10 years since La Loche mass shooting

Ten years ago, the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche was shaken after four people were killed and seven others injured in a mass shooting, leaving a scar that the town is still working to heal.

On Jan. 22, 2016, two teenage brothers, cousins of the shooter, were shot dead in a home on Dene Crescent.

Minutes later, chaos erupted at Dene High School, where students had just returned from lunch. Some fled for their lives, while others hid for hours in gym dressing rooms as gunshots rang out.

Teacher’s aide Maria Janvier, 21, and teacher Adam Wood, 35, were among those killed.

A 17-year-old student was later arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.

A fifth victim died in 2023, after succumbing to injuries from the shooting.

“It is a time to reflect [on] what was a tragic loss of four individuals, not just for La Loche but our whole community. Those four won’t be forgotten,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Tuesday.

In memory of the victims and to reflect on the town’s resilience, Northern Lights School Division (NLSD) is hosting a day of service at Dene High.

In a release, the division said that for the past decade, Jan. 22 has been a day off from school to allow staff and students to grieve, but “going forward the doors will be open for a day of service as part of their instructional day.”

“We are taking the opportunity to remember those that were affected, but also reflect on what we have done, and how far we have come as a school,” said Donna Janvier, principal of Dene High School.

Over the past decade, NLSD and local organizations formed a multi-agency wellness committee to support students’ mental, emotional and cultural needs, in line with Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action.

“Staff and students wish to use this day to recognize those who have contributed positively to the school and celebrate La Loche as a community,” the statement further read.

NLSD will release photos and videos following the anniversary ceremony.