Quebec pushes back greenhouse gas reduction target by five years to 2035

The Quebec government says it’s pushing back its greenhouse gas reduction target by five years to protect the economy and jobs.

Environment Minister Bernard Drainville announced today that the government will not meet its goal of reducing emissions by 37.5 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030.

This target has now been set for 2035— a timeline the government describes as ambitious yet realistic.

Drainville says in a news release that Quebec has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 20 per cent since 1990.

He says achieving the other half of the target in just five years would risk economic damage at a time of uncertainty and tariff threats from the U.S.

In response, environment group Equiterre says the government is letting young Quebecers down.