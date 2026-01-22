Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec pushes back greenhouse gas reduction target by five years to 2035

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2026 11:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cutting greenhouse gas emissions in Quebec with electric buses'
Cutting greenhouse gas emissions in Quebec with electric buses
In the fall, Quebec Premier François Legault announced an action plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions. One measure included the electrification of 65 per cent of school buses by 2030. On Friday, the government unveiled a more detailed plan on how it will actually achieve that goal. As Global's Olivia O'Malley reports, the news has everyone charged up – Apr 23, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government says it’s pushing back its greenhouse gas reduction target by five years to protect the economy and jobs.

Environment Minister Bernard Drainville announced today that the government will not meet its goal of reducing emissions by 37.5 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This target has now been set for 2035— a timeline the government describes as ambitious yet realistic.

Drainville says in a news release that Quebec has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 20 per cent since 1990.

Trending Now

He says achieving the other half of the target in just five years would risk economic damage at a time of uncertainty and tariff threats from the U.S.

In response, environment group Equiterre says the government is letting young Quebecers down.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices