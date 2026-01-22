Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

French energy firm pledges to help N.S. train workers for province’s offshore sector

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2026 11:46 am
1 min read
Junu Lee, CEO of Q Energy France, left, and Don Bureaux, president of the Nova Scotia Community College, sign a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on offshore wind skills training with the Nova Scotia Community College and The Pier research hub in Halifax, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. View image in full screen
Junu Lee, CEO of Q Energy France, left, and Don Bureaux, president of the Nova Scotia Community College, sign a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on offshore wind skills training with the Nova Scotia Community College and The Pier research hub in Halifax, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A French energy company looking to get in on the ground floor of Nova Scotia’s nascent offshore wind sector says it will help the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) train workers over the coming years.

Q Energy France signed a memorandum of understanding in Halifax with the college and The Pier research hub, pledging to work hand-in-hand to help train workers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The provincial government has been promoting Wind West, a multi-billion dollar project that could generate about a quarter of Canada’s energy capacity if all phases are completed.

Q Energy, and its South Korean partner Hanwha Ocean, have applied for pre-qualification to bid for offshore licenses when the government issues a formal call for proposals.

Trending Now

NSCC already offers a wind turbine technician course and says it will add more training the industry needs.

Story continues below advertisement

Q Energy CEO Junu Lee says it’s unlikely the commitments would stand if his company doesn’t secure an offshore project, but says he’s confident the firm will be selected.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices