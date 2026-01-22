French energy firm pledges to help N.S. train workers for province’s offshore sector

Send this page to someone via email

A French energy company looking to get in on the ground floor of Nova Scotia’s nascent offshore wind sector says it will help the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) train workers over the coming years.

Q Energy France signed a memorandum of understanding in Halifax with the college and The Pier research hub, pledging to work hand-in-hand to help train workers.

The provincial government has been promoting Wind West, a multi-billion dollar project that could generate about a quarter of Canada’s energy capacity if all phases are completed.

Q Energy, and its South Korean partner Hanwha Ocean, have applied for pre-qualification to bid for offshore licenses when the government issues a formal call for proposals.

NSCC already offers a wind turbine technician course and says it will add more training the industry needs.

Q Energy CEO Junu Lee says it’s unlikely the commitments would stand if his company doesn’t secure an offshore project, but says he’s confident the firm will be selected.