Renee Good’s independent autopsy results released by lawyers, family

New details are emerging in the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

A preliminary private autopsy found that the 37-year-old mother of three was shot at least three times, sustaining wounds to her head, arm and breast.

Lawyers for Good’s family shared the results of the autopsy commissioned at the family’s request as part of the ongoing civil investigation into her death.

The autopsy, performed by “a highly respected and credentialed medical pathologist,” found that two of the gunshot wounds were not immediately life-threatening. One bullet struck Good on her left forearm, and another bullet entered her body in the right breast but did not penetrate major organs, according to the report.

The third bullet struck Good on the left side of her head near the temple, exiting on the right side of her head, the autopsy said. Good also suffered a graze wound “consistent with a firearm injury, but with no penetration,” the autopsy found.

Results of the official autopsy by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office have not yet been released to the Good family or legal team, according to the report.

“We believe the evidence we are gathering and will continue to gather in our investigation will suffice to prove our case,” lead lawyer Antonio M. Romanucci said in a statement. “The video evidence depicting the events of January 7, 2026, is clear, particularly when viewed through the standards of reasonable policing and totality of circumstances. Additionally, our legal team will continue its unwavering and proactive advocacy for Renee’s life and her family.”

Good’s family is accusing federal immigration officers of killing the Minneapolis woman as she attempted to follow agents’ instructions. They have hired the same law firm that represented George Floyd’s family to press for answers and accountability.

Floyd died in May 2020 in Minneapolis after former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

The family’s decision to hire the firm came after the U.S. Justice Department said it found no basis to open a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting. An FBI probe into Good’s death is ongoing.

After the fatal shooting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who killed Good, received hospital care after he “was hit by the vehicle” that Good was driving.

“He went to hospital and received treatment, was released and is spending time with his family now,” Noem added.

She also said that the agent had previously been dragged by a car during an ICE operation last June, which was captured on video.

“This is an experienced officer who followed his training and we will continue to let the investigation unfold into the individual and continue to follow the procedures and policies that happen in these use-of-force cases,” Noem told reporters last Thursday about the shooting of Good.

“But let’s remember the events that surrounded what happened yesterday on that tragic situation was that these individuals had followed our officers all day, had harassed them, had blocked them. They were impeding our law enforcement operations, which is against the law, and when they demanded and commanded her to get out of her vehicle several times, she did not,” Noem alleged, without providing any specific evidence.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that the ICE agent “walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips.”

“He was not injured. I’ve seen worse injuries from doing that. And so give me a break. No, he was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step,” Frey added.

The Trump administration has repeatedly defended the ICE agent who shot and killed Good, saying he acted in self-defence.

Trump administration officials referred to Good as a “domestic terrorist” and said she had attempted to ram federal agents with her car. That explanation has been widely panned by Frey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and others based on videos of the confrontation.

— With files from The Associated Press