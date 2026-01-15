Renee Good’s family hires George Floyd law firm to investigate ICE shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Renee Good’s family has hired the same law firm that represented George Floyd’s family as they seek answers from the U.S. Justice Department after an immigration enforcement official killed the Minneapolis mother of three last week.

The 37-year-old’s loved ones said in a statement through Chicago-based firm Romanucci & Blandin that they want her to be remembered as “an agent of peace” and urged the public not to use her death as a political flashpoint.

View image in full screen Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. ODU English Department / Facebook

The team representing Good’s family, which includes her widow, Becca Good, her parents, Tim and Donna Ganger, and her siblings, said they are conducting a civil investigation and described Good’s case as one of “national importance.”

“The community is not receiving transparency about this case elsewhere, so our team will provide that to the country. Romanucci & Blandin intends to share information learned in the investigation on a rolling basis so that both public officials and concerned individuals across our American communities can see and understand the facts as we learn them,” the firm wrote.

Taking action against the federal government means navigating a web of excessive legal complexity, the law firm said. Even after manoeuvring through layers of red tape, a lawsuit will be overseen by a judge, not a jury, to determine how justice is served.

“This process will not deter us in any way from fervently pursuing justice on behalf of Renee Good,” the firm wrote.

After Good’s death, the U.S. Justice Department decided not to investigate the federal agent who shot her in the head, with Department of Homeland Security head Kristi Noem labelling his actions “self-defence” and calling Good, who was unarmed when she was fatally shot, a “domestic terrorist,” after footage of the incident came to light.

View image in full screen A poster depicting Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer last week, is displayed on a fence alongside other people who were killed by police, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Adam Gray

The Trump administration’s narrative has been widely condemned by Minnesota’s leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who said the federal government was spinning “bulls–t,” and state Gov. Tim Walz, who accused it of being a “propaganda machine.”

In the absence of federal legal proceedings against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, several political leaders and state officials have taken action to hold the Trump administration accountable.

On Wednesday, Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly filed articles of impeachment against Noem. Kelly said last week that the DHS head was an “incompetent leader” and “a disgrace to our democracy.”

“I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing,” Kelly wrote.

On Monday, Minnesota and the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul sued the Trump administration to stop an enforcement surge by ICE following the fatal shooting of Good.

On Tuesday, a group of Minnesota federal prosecutors resigned amid the forgoing of an investigation into the ICE agent.

The FBI, however, is proceeding with an investigation examining connections between Good, her wife and several groups that had been surveilling and demonstrating against the behaviour of ICE agents in recent weeks, the New York Times said.

The Justice Department confirmed the lawyers had quit in a statement, but denied the decision was related to Good’s death or the FBI’s investigation into her wife.

Good was shot under two kilometres from where Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

— With files from The Associated Press