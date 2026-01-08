Congresswoman plans to impeach ‘incompetent’ DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Send this page to someone via email

Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly says she’s planning to impeach U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Kelly, a Democrat and the U.S. representative for Illinois’s 2nd congressional district, said in a statement on Thursday that Secretary Noem “is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing.”

View image in full screen Prisoners stand looking out from a cell as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 26, 2025. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The announcement came the same day 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot in the driver’s seat of her car by an ICE agent.

Kelly, who says Noem is responsible for wreaking havoc on communities across the U.S., including in Chicago, plans to file three articles of impeachment, including Obstruction of Congress, Violation of Public Trust and Self-Dealing.

“Now her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good,” she wrote.

“From Chicago to Charlotte to Los Angeles to Minneapolis, Secretary Noem is violating the Constitution while ruining — and ending — lives, and separating families. It’s one thing to be incompetent and dangerous, but it’s impeachable to break the rule of law. I told my constituents and Chicagoans that I would fight against Secretary Noem’s agenda. This is me fighting back,” Kelly continued.

In a separate Instagram post, Kelly said she had “always been a fighter for the people” and that what’s happening in Minneapolis and beyond is a “crime.”

Kelly told CBS News Chicago Thursday morning that the fatal shooting of Good in Minneapolis was “murder” and said she is ready to take action.

The congresswoman told the outlet that she and her team had been working on the impeachment filing since last year, though the motion would have to pass the Republican-held House floor to succeed, and then have to move through the Senate.

Leaders in Minnesota and beyond condemned the shooting, with state Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey both calling for federal agents to leave the state.

“To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem: You’ve done enough,” Walz said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Frey said that the DHS’ claims that the agent who shot Good was acting in self-defence were “bulls–t” and told ICE to “get the f–k out of Minneapolis.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke in solidarity with Minneapolis, citing in a lengthy statement the fatal shooting of 38-year-old undocumented man Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez last fall, who was killed in his car by an ICE agent.

“Under very similar conditions, in his car, right after dropping his children off at school. And just as they tried to do today in Minnesota, the Trump administration lied about what happened and spewed misinformation in an attempt to distort the public’s understanding,” Johnson said.

Chicago stands in solidarity with Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/nz42MEdcyY — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) January 7, 2026

“The point of this operation of ICE raids and of this President’s rhetoric is to divide us and to dehumanize our neighbours,” he said. “Do not let them change the part of your soul that sees a fellow human being when you look at your neighbour.”

Like Kelly, Johnson called for agents and lawmakers to be held accountable for “violating the fundamental rights” of communities across America.

As of this writing, Noem has not responded publicly to Kelly’s plan to impeach her.