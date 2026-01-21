Red Wings top Maple Leafs in overtime

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Dylan Larkin scored at 3:08 of overtime as the Detroit Red Wings downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Simon Edvinsson provided the rest of the offence for Detroit (31-16-4). John Gibson made 30 saves. Larkin added an assist for a two-point performance.

Scott Laughton replied for Toronto (24-17-9). Joseph Woll stopped 39 shots.

The Red Wings improved to 7-1-0 over their last eight games. The Maple Leafs fell to 1-2-2 across their last five contests following an 8-0-2 run.

Larkin won it in the extra period after Detroit defenceman Moritz Seider stole the puck from Maple Leafs winger Easton Cowan.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews was held off the scoresheet, but had an NHL-best 10 goals since the calendar flipped to 2026 entering play.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Veteran defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson didn’t come out for the start of the second period with a lower-body injury. Star winger William Nylander missed a third straight game with a groin issue.

Red Wings: Head coach Todd McLellan’s team sits second in the Atlantic Division as the club looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

KEY MOMENT

Laughton was awarded a penalty shot late in the second period after being hooked on a short-handed breakaway, but lost the handle on his attempt and didn’t even force a save out of Gibson.

KEY STAT

Detroit winger Patrick Kane remains two points shy of tying Mike Modano for the most ever by an American-born player at 1,374.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2026.