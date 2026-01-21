Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former justice ministers criticize Alberta government for “unacceptable” conduct

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2026 2:31 pm
1 min read
Former Alberta agriculture and justice minister Verlyn Olson, second left, and former Alberta premier Alison Redford speak with media at the Cargill meat processing plant north of High River, Alberta on Thursday June 27, 2013. View image in full screen
Former Alberta agriculture and justice minister Verlyn Olson, second left, and former Alberta premier Alison Redford speak with media at the Cargill meat processing plant north of High River, Alberta on Thursday June 27, 2013. Jordan Verlage/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two former Progressive Conservative justice ministers are among more than 30 lawyers speaking out against Alberta’s government for what they say is “unacceptable” conduct.

In a letter published this week, the lawyers say they’re concerned recent legislation and public attacks on the justice system are undermining democracy.

Among the signers are former justice ministers Ken Rostad and Verlyn Olson.

Olson, in an interview, says one of his biggest concerns was the government’s recent move to shield past and future justice ministers from being sanctioned by the provincial law society.

Click to play video: 'Law society of Alberta hearing into former cabinet minister concludes'
Law society of Alberta hearing into former cabinet minister concludes
Trending Now

Olson says nobody should be above the law.

Story continues below advertisement

Current Justice Minister Mickey Amery says the government is committed to making sure the democratic process is fair and trustworthy.

— More to come…

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices