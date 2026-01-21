Former justice ministers criticize Alberta government for “unacceptable” conduct

See more sharing options

Two former Progressive Conservative justice ministers are among more than 30 lawyers speaking out against Alberta’s government for what they say is “unacceptable” conduct.

In a letter published this week, the lawyers say they’re concerned recent legislation and public attacks on the justice system are undermining democracy.

Among the signers are former justice ministers Ken Rostad and Verlyn Olson.

Olson, in an interview, says one of his biggest concerns was the government’s recent move to shield past and future justice ministers from being sanctioned by the provincial law society.

Olson says nobody should be above the law.

Current Justice Minister Mickey Amery says the government is committed to making sure the democratic process is fair and trustworthy.

— More to come…