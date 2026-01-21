Menu

Canada

Carney to meet with cabinet in Quebec City before resuming Parliament

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2026 1:52 pm
1 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to a question in the House of Commons. View image in full screen
FILE-- Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Prime Minister Mark Carney is headed to Quebec City on Thursday for two days of private meetings with his cabinet before Parliament resumes next week.

In a news release the Prime Minister’s Office says the two days of meetings will focus on the economy, affordability and security.

The news release says cabinet ministers and secretaries of state will discuss progress on the priorities laid out in their mandate letters and make plans for “delivering change in the year ahead.”

Cabinet will hear from experts in finance, community services, advanced technology and global affairs, the news release says.

The retreat comes just after Carney returns from a nine-day trip around the world to drum up investment abroad.

In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Carney said the old world order is dead and urged middle powers to band together as larger ones try to pressure them through economic coercion.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

