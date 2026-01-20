Danish lawmaker cut off after telling Trump to ‘f–k off’ — again — over Greenland

Send this page to someone via email

Danish politician Anders Vistisen was reprimanded after telling U.S. President Donald Trump to “f–k off” — again — during a European Parliament floor speech amid the president’s constant threats to take over Greenland.

Vistisen, 38, addressed Trump, 79, during a speech to the European Union’s legislative body, saying, “Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale.”

“Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, f–k off,” he added.

Vistisen continued his speech in Danish but was interrupted by the speaker, who warned him about his use of profanity.

“I am sorry, this is against our rules,” he told the European Parliament member. “As much as you might feel, or the room might feel in this, we have clear rules about cuss words and language that is inappropriate in this room.

“I am sorry to interrupt you, but it is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this.”

This isn’t the first time that Vistisen swore directly at Trump.

Last January, Vistisen told Trump to “listen very carefully” and used some profanity that got him in trouble with the rest of the European Parliament — almost the exact same sentence he used Tuesday.

“Let me put it in words you might understand,” he said. “Mr. Trump, f–k off!”

Nicolae Stefanuta, vice-president of the European Parliament, jumped in and told Vistisen that language was not acceptable.

“If the translation was correct, the term you used is not allowed in this house and there will be consequences to the message you have used,” Stefanuta said. “It is not OK in this house of democracy. Thank you. Regardless of what we think of Mr. Trump, it is not possible to use such language.”

Vistisen doubled down on his statement at the time and posted his message on X, writing, “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland has been part of Denmark for 800 years, more then double of the time the US has existed. Any true patriot should understand that this is an unacceptable attack on national sovereignty!”

He later claimed that the European Parliament had threatened to fine him for his use of profanity.

“Fines if you tell the truth about foreigners and crime! Fines if you tell the truth about the Greenlanders! Fines if you tell the truth to Trump!” he wrote on X.

Trump has insisted that the U.S. should control Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark, and said last week that anything less than the Arctic island being in U.S. hands would be “unacceptable.”

During an event at the White House about rural health care, Trump recounted Friday how he had threatened European allies with tariffs on pharmaceuticals.

“I may do that for Greenland too,” Trump said. “I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security. So I may do that.”

Trump has repeatedly called for U.S. jurisdiction over Greenland, and has pointedly not ruled out military force to take control of the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island that belongs to an ally.

In December 2025, Trump said the U.S. is not interested in Greenland for its mineral wealth.

“We have so many sites for minerals and oil and everything. We have more oil than any other country in the world,” Trump said. “We’ll have to work it all out.”

Trump initially voiced his interest in Greenland in 2019 during his first term in office. He said Greenland was “hurting Denmark very badly” and costing it US$700 million a year. His solution was to have the United States acquire Greenland, calling it “a large real estate deal.”

— With files from The Associated Press