U.S. News

U.S. Army puts 1,500 soldiers on standby for possible Minnesota deployment

By Konstantin Toropin The Associated Press
Posted January 19, 2026 9:01 am
In the U.S., federal troops are ready to be deployed to Minneapolis as they wait for orders from President Donald Trump. He's threatened to send in the military over clashes between protesters and immigration enforcement agents. Minnesota's governor is weighing his own response to the escalating situation – he could activate the state's National Guard to help ease tensions on the ground. Candice Cole reports.
The Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 active duty soldiers to be ready in case of a possible deployment to Minnesota, where federal authorities have been conducting a massive immigration enforcement operation, two defence officials said Sunday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans, said two infantry battalions of the Army’s 11th Airborne Division have been given prepare-to-deploy orders. The unit is based in Alaska and specializes in operating in arctic conditions.

ICE agents detain a woman after pulling her from a car on January 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. View image in full screen
ICE agents detain a woman after pulling her from a car on January 13, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

One defence official said the troops are standing by to deploy to Minnesota should President Donald Trump invoke the Insurrection Act, a rarely used 19th century law that would allow him to employ active duty troops as law enforcement.

The move comes just days after Trump threatened to do just that to quell protests against his administration’s immigration crackdown.

Click to play video: 'U.S. DOJ launches criminal investigation of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor '
U.S. DOJ launches criminal investigation of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor 

In an emailed statement, Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell did not deny the orders were issued and said the military “is always prepared to execute the orders of the Commander-in-Chief if called upon.”

ABC News was the first to report the development.

On Thursday, Trump said in a social media post that he would invoke the 1807 law “if the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job.”

He appeared to walk back the threat a day later, telling reporters at the White House that there wasn’t a reason to use it “right now.”

“If I needed it, I’d use it,” Trump said. “It’s very powerful.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act throughout both of his terms. In 2020 he threatened to use it to quell protests after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, and in recent months he threatened to use it for immigration protests.

The law was most recently invoked by President George H.W. Bush in 1992 to end unrest in Los Angeles after the acquittal of four white police officers in the beating of Rodney King.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat and frequent target of Trump, has urged the president to refrain from sending in more troops.

“I’m making a direct appeal to the President: Let’s turn the temperature down. Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are,” Walz said last week on social media.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

