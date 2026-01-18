Parts of Trans Canada Highway closed in Manitoba due to blowing snow — again

See more sharing options

The Trans Canada Highway has closed once again due to poor winter conditions, just a day after reopening following a snow storm.

Manitoba’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure operations centre issued a notice Sunday morning warning that Highway 1 is closed from Winnipeg to Sidney due to blowing snow.

Highway 269 is also closed from Highway 276 to 364, while Highway 276 is closed from Skownan to Highway 481 due to poor visibility.

Shortly after 10 a.m. local time, the ministry said further roads were also closed including:

Highway 2 from Highway 100 to Highway 34

Highway 3 from Sperling to Crystal City

Highway 13 from Highway 1 to Carman

Highway 14 from Rosenfield to Highway 75

Highway 14 from Highway 3 to Highway 30

Highway 23 from Lowe Farm to Highway 34

Highway 23 from Lowe Farm to Morris

Highway 26 from St. Francis Xavier to Highway 1 near Portage la Prairie

Highway 30 from Highway 14 to the U.S. border

Highway 31 from Highway 3 to the U.S. border

Highway 32 from Highway 14 to the U.S. border

Highway 75 from Morris to the U.S. border

Highway 75 from Morris to Ste. Agathe

Highway 201 from Highway 32 to Highway 59

The closures are a result of blowing snow in many parts of Manitoba, with Environment Canada issuing a yellow blowing snow advisory.

According to the agency, poor visibility and blowing snow is expected in southern and central Manitoba starting early Sunday morning. It blamed the conditions on another clipper system that brought a few centimetres of snow to the region Saturday and said the situation is likely to improve by Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, wind gusts of 60 km/h to 70 km/h are expected and people are advised to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.