Domi scores in OT as Leafs edge Jets 4-3

WINNIPEG – Max Domi scored at 3:08 of overtime on a two-on-one with Auston Matthews to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Domi also picked up an assist, Matthews scored his 24th goal of the season and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and two assists. Bobby McMann also scored for the Leafs (24-16-8) and Morgan Rielly added two helpers.

Dennis Hildeby stopped 27 shots for Toronto, which ended a four-game road trip going 2-1-1.

The loss halted Winnipeg’s win streak at four games.

Alex Iafallo, Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets (19-22-6) in front of their fifth sellout of the season at Canada Life Centre and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

The Jets held a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but McMann’s 15th goal of the season tied it up with 4:27 remaining in regulation.

There was no scoring in the first period, but the Jets got very close.

Kyle Connor’s shot with five minutes left hit the post and flew out, with the green goal light even flicking on. The rebound went out to Mark Scheifele, whose shot was denied by Hildeby’s paddle.

One second after a Winnipeg power play expired, Iafallo tipped in a Logan Stanley shot at 2:23 of the second period.

Connor’s 23rd goal of the season made it 2-0 six seconds after another Toronto penalty expired, but Matthews replied 23 seconds later to close the gap at 9:22.

Niederreiter spun around in the slot and fired a shot past Hildeby at 2:28 of the third to make it 3-1, ending a 21-game goal drought.

The two-goal cushion didn’t last long when Ekman-Larsson beat Hellebuyck 2 1/2 minutes later.

McMann then tipped in a shot from Ekman-Larsson to tie it 3-3 at 15:33.

Winnipeg went on the power play with 3:13 remaining off a Matthew Knies’ penalty for high-sticking. A shot by Jonathan Toews hit the crossbar and went out.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Have scored the opening goal in nine consecutive games, setting a franchise record. The old record was shared by the 2014-15 Jets and 2008-09 Atlanta Thrashers. They’re 4-4-1 in those games. Gabriel Vilardi picked up an assist on Connor’s goal, extending his point streak to five games with two goals and five assists.

Leafs: Have earned at least a point in 12 of their last 13 games. Matthews has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last five games. Domi was playing his 200th game for Toronto. William Nylander missed the game with a lower-body injury.

KEY MOMENT

McMann’s tip of an Ekman-Larsson shot through traffic tied it 3-3 at 15:33.

KEY STAT

Winnipeg has lost its last four home games against Toronto, with the previous victory at Canada Life Centre on Dec. 5, 2021.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Jets: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2026.