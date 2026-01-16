Blown tires, damaged vehicles reported as massive potholes riddle Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers travelling the Coquihalla Highway say massive potholes are causing costly damage, leaving some motorists stranded and frustrated.

Mario Gedicke is among those affected. Over two separate trips, he says he struck large potholes that destroyed three tires. The most recent incident left him stuck in the dark with no cell service and an unexpected hotel stay in Hope.

“All in all, I’m probably in it for about $1,800,” Gedicke said.

He says there were no signs alerting drivers to the danger.

“There was nothing indicating that there were potholes there. I hit it hard, it went flat and I had to call 911,” he said.

Other motorists report similar experiences along the stretch of Highway 5 between Othello and Hope.

Story continues below advertisement

Kevin Widmann says his vehicle was seriously damaged after hitting a pothole just outside Hope.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There was a huge pothole in the right lane. We hit it, our car went boom and bounced, and our tire actually came completely off,” Widmann said.

The Ministry of Transportation tells Global News heavy rainfall in December caused rapid deterioration of road surfaces on highways 1, 3 and 5 near the junction east of Hope. The ministry says repair work is planned for next week.

“Potholes form because of the freeze-and-thaw conditions. Drivers are reminded to drive according to conditions and be aware of changing conditions , including potholes,” said the Ministry.

Some drivers, however, say the damage has been there for far too long.

“The potholes have been there for weeks. Tire blowouts are dangerous,” said Marcus Halliday. “More needed to be done sooner.”

Local tire shops are also seeing the impact. Cathy Harry, with Kal Tire in Hope, says business surged as drivers limped in with damaged vehicles.

“We definitely had double the sales we would normally have, anywhere from 25 to 30 vehicles per day with broken wheels and flat tires,” she said.

The ministry says drivers can submit a claim if they believe vehicle damage was caused by negligence, in addition to using their own insurance coverage. But some say the process is discouraging.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have tried and it does seem long and tedious,” Halliday said. “From other people’s experience, it almost seems hopeless.”

Gedicke says he plans to file a claim, as he doesn’t expect his insurance to cover the full cost.

“I will most definitely try, because my insurance is probably not going to cover that,” he said.

While pylons now mark some of the worst potholes, drivers are being urged to slow down and leave extra space between vehicles.

“In these road conditions, you’ve got to slow down and give your distance so you don’t hit the same pothole the car in front of you hits,” Harry said.