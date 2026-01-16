Menu

Canada

Tribunal upholds $10,000 fine against B.C. ostrich farm

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 3:42 pm
1 min read
WATCH: A fine has been upheld by the Canadian Agricultural Review Tribunal against the Edgewood Ostrich Farm at the centre of a cull order last year.
The Canadian Agricultural Review Tribunal has upheld a $10,000 fine against the Edgewood Ostrich Farm at the centre of a controversial cull last year.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the fine, alleging Universal Ostrich Farm failed to notify authorities about the presence of avian flu on the property.

The farm appealed the fine to the tribunal, which concluded the farm’s failure to report the disease was not intentional, but rather an act of negligence.

The ostriches were culled in November 2024, following an unsuccessful legal challenge from the farm to prevent the cull.

