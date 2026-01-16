Menu

Canada

Police watchdog investigates after man shot dead by officers in Brantford, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2026 1:48 pm
1 min read
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMA
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after it says a 33-year-old man was shot dead by police in Brantford early this morning.

The Special Investigations Unit says a preliminary investigation shows officers were called to a home around 2:30 a.m. over a disturbance involving a man and a woman.

The agency says officers with the force’s emergency response team negotiated with the man and after some time, three officers went into the home and fired their guns.

The SIU says the man died at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

It says a sharp-edged weapon was found at the scene.

The watchdog says four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

