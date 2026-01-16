Police watchdog investigates after man shot dead by officers in Brantford, Ont.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after it says a 33-year-old man was shot dead by police in Brantford early this morning.
The Special Investigations Unit says a preliminary investigation shows officers were called to a home around 2:30 a.m. over a disturbance involving a man and a woman.
The agency says officers with the force’s emergency response team negotiated with the man and after some time, three officers went into the home and fired their guns.
The SIU says the man died at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
It says a sharp-edged weapon was found at the scene.
The watchdog says four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.
