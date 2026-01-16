RCMP closes part of Trans-Canada Highway as winter conditions worsen

See more sharing options

Multiple major highways are closed around Winnipeg due to poor winter driving conditions, reduced visibility and a multi-vehicle collision, Manitoba RCMP say.

The following highways are closed:

Highway 1 from Headingley to Portage la Prairie

Highway 1 from Portage la Prairie to Brandon (westbound)

Highway 26

Highway 75 from Morris to the U.S. border

Highway 276 from Ste. Rose du Lac to Toutes Aides

Environment Canada issued a yellow alert Friday, warning drivers that blowing snow has reduced visibility to near zero in some locations south and southeast of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.

This alert will continue through Friday, expected to be lifted in the evening, the weather agency said.

This comes as officers responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 between Headingley and Portage la Prairie early Friday.

Drivers on the road are advised to turn on their lights, slow down, maintain a safe following distance, and monitor alerts from Environment Canada.

Motorists are also urged to postpone travel and can use this map to check conditions before heading out.