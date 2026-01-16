‘She has a loving family’: Police renew search for missing Regina woman

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are once again asking the public for help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a beloved mother who has been missing since late 2023.

At a news conference Thursday, Regina Police Service Deputy Chief Laurel Marshall said investigators are renewing their request for information that could help locate Nakita Jade Harris, who also goes by her middle name, Jade.

“We are here today to renew our request for information that could assist our investigators in locating Nakita,” Marshall said. “We understand that life circumstances change over time and someone may now have information that could assist us.”

Harris was last seen in October 2023 at a residence in the 2200 block of Broder Street. According to a news release issued by Regina police, she was last heard from in early November of that year. She was reported missing to police on April 10, 2024.

At the time, Harris was 30 years old.

Police say months of investigation, including multiple interviews, search warrants and other investigative techniques, have not uncovered new information about her whereabouts.

The investigation, led by the Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit, has found no activity in Harris’s bank accounts or on her social media, and no record of her accessing public health or social services.

Police also say her family, including her 12-year-old daughter, has not heard from her, which they describe as highly unusual.

Based on the information gathered and the lack of contact, investigators believe Harris may be deceased.

However, because her location has not been confirmed, she remains on the Regina Police Service long-term missing persons list.

“Nakita has a loving family, including a young daughter, who deserve answers,” Marshall said.

Harris is described as five foot five inches, approximately 150 pounds, with a medium build. When she was last seen, she had black hair and hazel eyes.

Police say she frequently changed her appearance and is known to wear wigs.

She has numerous tattoos, including a skull and butterfly on her upper left arm, a compass on her left elbow, a campfire on her left forearm and an octopus on her right hand. She also has a pierced septum.

In an emotional statement, Harris’s mother, Paula Murphy, described her daughter as “strong-willed, artistic and deeply devoted to her child.”

“She dearly loves her daughter and would not intentionally leave her in Regina,” Murphy said. “Someone knows something. Even the littlest thing may help find her.”

Harris’s daughter also issued a statement, saying her mother has always been a major part of her life and that she hopes she can be found to ensure her safety.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Regina Crime Stoppers online or by phone.

“She is my youngest child, and I miss her deeply … so I ask you to please help us and the police to find her,” Murphy said.