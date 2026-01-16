Menu

Weather

Highways closed around Regina amid 100 km/h winds, blowing snow

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 9:47 am
1 min read
Regina and southern Saskatchewan is under a wind warning of up to 100 km/h and a blowing snow warning that is affecting highways and travel in the region. Environment Canada
Saskatchewan RCMP say some highways in the Regina area are closed as 100-kilometre-per-hour winds and blowing snow hamper the region Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued two yellow-level alerts — for wind and blowing snow — for Regina and stretching towards all of southern Saskatchewan.

The weather agency said strong wind gusts of up to 100 km/h could cause damage to roofs, fences, tree branches or soft shelters. It also warns that high-sided vehicles will be pushed around by the wind and to secure loose objects.

Local power outages are also possible due to the strong winds.

The RCMP said its officers are at the scene of a multiple vehicle pileup near Highway 46 and Highway 1, southwest of Balgonie, Sask.

Highway 46 is closed for an “undetermined amount of time,” the RCMP said, adding that multiple other highways in the Regina area are closed.

“Travel is not recommended,” the RCMP said.

There is also a collision on Highway 10, south of the 364 junction near Edgeley.

The force is also receiving reports of vehicles in the ditch and poor road conditions, such as ice, snow-covered lanes, drifting and blowing snow across parts of southern Saskatchewan.

