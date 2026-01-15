2 people seriously injured in pit bull attack east of Edmonton: RCMP

See more sharing options

Mounties say two people were attacked by two pit bulls at a home east of Edmonton.

RCMP say officers responded to a call Wednesday of two dogs who attacked their caretakers at a home in Vermilion, about 190 kilometres east of Edmonton.

They say the two people were seriously injured.

Mounties say the pit bulls escaped and authorities alerted residents of the town to the potential danger of the dogs being loose on the streets.

They say the dogs were later found with the help of the homeowners.

No other injuries were reported.