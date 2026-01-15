Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 people seriously injured in pit bull attack east of Edmonton: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2026 2:21 pm
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mounties say two people were attacked by two pit bulls at a home east of Edmonton.

RCMP say officers responded to a call Wednesday of two dogs who attacked their caretakers at a home in Vermilion, about 190 kilometres east of Edmonton.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say the two people were seriously injured.

Mounties say the pit bulls escaped and authorities alerted residents of the town to the potential danger of the dogs being loose on the streets.

Trending Now

They say the dogs were later found with the help of the homeowners.

No other injuries were reported.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices