2 people seriously injured in pit bull attack east of Edmonton: RCMP

Mounties say two people were attacked by two pit bulls at a home east of Edmonton.
RCMP say officers responded to a call Wednesday of two dogs who attacked their caretakers at a home in Vermilion, about 190 kilometres east of Edmonton.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They say the two people were seriously injured.
Mounties say the pit bulls escaped and authorities alerted residents of the town to the potential danger of the dogs being loose on the streets.
Trending Now
They say the dogs were later found with the help of the homeowners.
No other injuries were reported.
Comments