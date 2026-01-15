Infant girl dies of injuries after January crash in Laval, Que., that killed sister

See more sharing options

Police say a five-month-old girl has died from injuries she sustained in a multi-vehicle crash earlier this month in the Montreal area that also killed her six-year-old sister.

Laval police confirmed the baby’s death today from the crash on the evening of Jan. 5 on Route 335, near Dagenais Boulevard.

The infant had been in hospital since the crash that killed her sister and injured their parents, who were also sent to hospital.

The crash involving four vehicles left a total of nine people hospitalized.

Const. Erika Landry says investigators met with a 40-year-old man involved in the collision who was released on a promise to appear at a later date.

No charges have been laid and the case remains under investigation.