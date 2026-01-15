New community complex opening in Rothesay, N.B. includes rink, hub for seniors

Send this page to someone via email

A new community complex is taking shape in Rothesay, N.B., that will include a hockey rink, indoor basketball and pickleball courts, a walking track and a community police station.

The shared gathering space is set to open its doors in the fall of 2028.

“Projects like these that are investments in well-being and the health of community, keeping seniors active and moving, is really good for our budget,” Premier Susan Holt said during an announcement Wednesday.

“It’s going to help our communities be healthier. It’s going to build cohesion within society because we’re going to be bringing old and young together.”

Design approval of the community complex is expected by March, with ground-breaking planned for April.

Under the plan, the 74-year-old rink becomes an indoor sports facility, while a new building would house a new ice rink.

Rothesay’s mayor, Nancy Grant, says connecting the two would be a shared gathering space complete with a cafe and more room for the Rothesay HIVE — the town’s seniors hub.

“Every morning and every afternoon, the HIVE is filled. And it’s a very small space. There’s a waiting list,” Grant said.

“Really, only about 60 per cent of the Hivers we call them are Rothesay residents. So, it really is also a regional service.”

Of the total cost, Ottawa is contributing $7 million, the province is pitching in $6 million and the municipality is contributing $12 million. About $8 million more is still needed from federal and municipal sources.

The project also has a $3-million community fundraising goal.

