Video link
Headline link
Canada

New community complex opening in Rothesay, N.B. includes rink, hub for seniors

By Reeti Rohilla & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 15, 2026 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rothesay Arena to become part of new community complex'
Rothesay Arena to become part of new community complex
The Rothesay Arena will soon be part of a new community complex – a $36-million project reshaping how the space is used year-round. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
A new community complex is taking shape in Rothesay, N.B., that will include a hockey rink, indoor basketball and pickleball courts, a walking track and a community police station.

The shared gathering space is set to open its doors in the fall of 2028.

“Projects like these that are investments in well-being and the health of community, keeping seniors active and moving, is really good for our budget,” Premier Susan Holt said during an announcement Wednesday.

“It’s going to help our communities be healthier. It’s going to build cohesion within society because we’re going to be bringing old and young together.”

Design approval of the community complex is expected by March, with ground-breaking planned for April.

Under the plan, the 74-year-old rink becomes an indoor sports facility, while a new building would house a new ice rink.

Rothesay’s mayor, Nancy Grant, says connecting the two would be a shared gathering space complete with a cafe and more room for the Rothesay HIVE — the town’s seniors hub.

“Every morning and every afternoon, the HIVE is filled. And it’s a very small space. There’s a waiting list,” Grant said.

“Really, only about 60 per cent of the Hivers we call them are Rothesay residents. So, it really is also a regional service.”

Of the total cost, Ottawa is contributing $7 million, the province is pitching in $6 million and the municipality is contributing $12 million. About $8 million more is still needed from federal and municipal sources.

The project also has a $3-million community fundraising goal.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

