Calgary’s Bearspaw feeder main could be back in operation by Friday, says city

While water use by Calgary residents continues to exceed the level the city claims is sustainable while the Bearspaw Feeder Main is being prepared, there could be an end to the current water restrictions on the horizon.

The latest update from the city said residents used 499 million litres of water on Tuesday and while that’s still above the target of 485 million litres, it is a drop from the 503 million litres residents used on Monday.

View image in full screen On Tuesday, the city of Calgary says residents used 499 million litres of water, still above the 485 million litres the city says is needed to keep the water supply at a safe level. Global News

Speaking at a Wednesday morning press conference, the city’s general manager of Infrastructure Services, Michael Thompson, said testing by Alberta Health Services has confirmed the water in the repaired section of the Bearspaw feeder main is safe to drink.

Story continues below advertisement

While that means the city is able to proceed to the next steps of restoring water service and eventually lifting water restrictions, Thompson cautioned that bringing the feeder main back online is “a delicate operation.”

2:03 Calgary ‘turning corner’ in Bearspaw feeder main repairs

“This morning, we turned on our first set of pumps, beginning the gradual introduction of flow of water into the pipe. The system will require 24 hours to stabilize before advancing to the next phase,” said Thompson.

“Tomorrow morning (Thursday), we will turn on additional pumps to further increase the flow through the pipe. The system will again require 24 hours to stabilize, and then Friday morning, we will turn on the final pump in returning the feeder main to service,” Thompson added.

View image in full screen The city of Calgary began the process of turning on the pumps that feed the Bearspaw Feeder Main on Wednesday and if all goes according to plan the city says the system could be back in operation by the end of the week. Courtesy: City of Calgary

“This is a significant step forward,” said Mayor Jeromy Farkas. “It tells us the repair is holding, the system is responding as expected, and the work is progressing safely.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, “we know that this whole pipe is still sick, and we know we are still in uncharted territory,” added Farkas. “So we can’t breathe easy until the new pipe is in the ground and online.”

View image in full screen A mobile command centre, set up near the most recent break in the Bearspaw Feeder Main, part of the preparations the city says it’s taking in case of another rupture as the system is brought back online. Global News

While city officials have cautioned that there is no guarantee there won’t be another break in the pipe as it’s brought back online, if everything goes smoothly, water restrictions could be lifted “by the end of the week.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“As we start flowing water through this pipe, some residents may notice that their water appears cloudy (but) this will resolve over time,” said Thompson.

“You may also experience a higher chlorine smell in your water for a short period of time after the feeder main is returned to service.”

The Bearspaw feeder main normally supplies about 60 per cent of the city’s drinking water. Since it ruptured on Dec. 30, the city has been relying on the Glenmore Reservoir to supply about three times the amount of water it would normally provide.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, Thompson said there has been a noticeable drop in the level of water in the reservoir, which he said operates like a battery and provides water to the city until it can be refilled or recharged by spring runoff.

“The real question is the timing, when that snow will melt and what the weather temperatures look like in the spring,” said Thompson. “If it’s a warmer spring, that snow will melt faster and the Glenmore Reservoir will recharge quicker. If it’s the cooler spring, it’ll take more time.”

Even after the feeder main is put back in operation, the city said it will need to be operated at reduced capacity until it can be permanently replaced.

2:00 Ruptured Calgary feeder main won’t run at full capacity even after repairs

As the city began refilling the pipe earlier this week, Thompson said the fibre optic monitoring system that is being used to monitor its performance heard two wires snap in a nearby, older concrete section of the feeder main.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not in locations that are deemed critical, but we know that as we fill that pipe with water and as we return it to service, the pipe is terminally ill and it needs to be replaced,” said Thompson.

“So we’re monitoring that pipe, and we’re looking at the pressure throughout the system and making sure everything’s stable. We’re taking our time.”

Roads in the area are also being gradually reopened, including eastbound 16 Avenue that has now been fully reopened, while one lane of westbound 16 Avenue is open with the rest reopening in phases.