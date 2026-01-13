Menu

Crime

Feds to contribute money to the fight against extortion in southern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2026 1:45 pm
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
The federal government says it will give Peel Regional Police up to $1 million to support the force’s efforts to fight extortion, provide services to victims and build on the work of a task force.

The police service, which serves the Ontario cities of Brampton and Mississauga, created the Extortion Investigative Task Force in 2023 in response to threats against members of the South Asian business community.

Ottawa says criminal networks use intimidation tactics and threats to fund and exert control over illegal markets for drugs, automobiles and firearms.

The federal government says it is also setting up a Regional Integrated Drug Enforcement Team in partnership with Ontario and local authorities.

The effort will be backed by $4 million in federal money over four years.

Ottawa says the enforcement team will bring together law enforcement resources from various agencies and jurisdictions to disrupt organized crime groups that control the illegal drug market and fuel extortion.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

