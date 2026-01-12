Manitoba PC board member suspended over ICE comment on social media

The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have suspended one of their board members over a recent social media post.
The party says Patrick Allard’s party membership and board position, where he has served as a regional director, are suspended and will be assessed following the appropriate process.
Allard recently posted a social media message that asked whether ICE — the immigration enforcement agency in the United States — is in Manitoba.
The post asked whether ICE is hiring and said he was asking for a friend.
In the U.S., the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen in her car by an ICE agent during a street confrontation in Minneapolis has sparked protests by thousands.
Allard says the comment was tongue in cheek, but Tory leader Obby Khan says was the post was offensive and inappropriate, does not reflect the party’s values and priorities, and Allard will not be a candidate in the next election.
