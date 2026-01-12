Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba PC board member suspended over ICE comment on social media

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 4:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Minneapolis ICE shooting: DHS Noem doubles down on defence of officer who killed Renee Good'
Minneapolis ICE shooting: DHS Noem doubles down on defence of officer who killed Renee Good
RELATED: The Trump administration isn’t backing down from defending the ICE agent who fatally shot a Minneapolis woman inside her vehicle last week. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has repeatedly claimed the officer’s actions were justified, labelling Renee Good as a domestic terrorist. All as federal authorities shut out local law enforcement from their investigation and outrage intensifies over Good’s death. Candice Cole reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have suspended one of their board members over a recent social media post.

The party says Patrick Allard’s party membership and board position, where he has served as a regional director, are suspended and will be assessed following the appropriate process.
Allard recently posted a social media message that asked whether ICE — the immigration enforcement agency in the United States — is in Manitoba.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The post asked whether ICE is hiring and said he was asking for a friend.

In the U.S., the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen in her car by an ICE agent during a street confrontation in Minneapolis has sparked protests by thousands.

Trending Now

Allard says the comment was tongue in cheek, but Tory leader Obby Khan says was the post was offensive and inappropriate, does not reflect the party’s values and priorities, and Allard will not be a candidate in the next election.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices