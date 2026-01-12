Winter storm closes schools throughout the Maritimes before heading to N.L.

A winter storm that snarled morning commutes and closed schools in parts of the Maritimes is taking aim at Newfoundland and Labrador today.
Environment Canada has put all of Newfoundland under winter storm or wind warnings, along with southern parts of Labrador.
Wind gusts between 90 to 130 kilometres per hour are expected with some areas forecast to receive 20 to 50 centimetres of snowfall.
Most schools across the province are closed or have delayed opening.
The system moved through the Maritimes overnight Sunday with schools closed or delayed in parts of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.
All of Cape Breton along with Pictou and Antigonish counties on the Nova Scotia mainland remain under wind warnings, with Kings County in western P.E.I. also under a wind warning.
