Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winter storm closes schools throughout the Maritimes before heading to N.L.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 11:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: January 12'
Global News Morning Forecast: January 12
Noor Ra'fat gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A winter storm that snarled morning commutes and closed schools in parts of the Maritimes is taking aim at Newfoundland and Labrador today.

Environment Canada has put all of Newfoundland under winter storm or wind warnings, along with southern parts of Labrador.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Wind gusts between 90 to 130 kilometres per hour are expected with some areas forecast to receive 20 to 50 centimetres of snowfall.

Most schools across the province are closed or have delayed opening.

Trending Now

The system moved through the Maritimes overnight Sunday with schools closed or delayed in parts of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

All of Cape Breton along with Pictou and Antigonish counties on the Nova Scotia mainland remain under wind warnings, with Kings County in western P.E.I. also under a wind warning.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices