Snow, high winds, and freezing rain in the forecast for Atlantic Canada

Much of Atlantic Canada is under a weather warning with snow, freezing rain, and high winds in the forecast.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for western Newfoundland with up to 40 cm of snow expected and winds gusting to 120 kmph.
The storm is expected to reach full power overnight Sunday and continue into Tuesday morning.
In Nova Scotia, Annapolis and Kings counties were under a freezing rain warning Sunday morning, with precipitation expected to change to a mix of snow and ice in the afternoon as temperatures drop.
Environment Canada says roads and walkways will be slippery around the areas and urges caution.
A snowfall warning in New Brunswick predicts up to 25 centimetres of snow through Monday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2026.
