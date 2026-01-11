Leafs reaping rewards of returns from injury

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs are enjoying the benefits of increasingly good health lately.

William Nylander returned from a six-game absence with a goal and two assists as the Leafs handily defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 on Saturday. Defenceman Jake McCabe also came back from injury, with fellow blue liner Brandon Carlo having an impactful night in his third game back from injury.

Toronto has been ravaged by injuries for much of the season, but now finds itself on a three-game winning streak — a seven-game win streak at home — and one point out of a playoff spot. It wasn’t that long ago when the Leafs were last in the Eastern Conference.

“Well, healthier for sure,” head coach Craig Berube said of his team’s recent success. “Goaltending for sure, more stabilized, I think with goaltending injuries and stuff early on.

“We scored goals all year, to be honest. I know the power play hadn’t, but we were scoring. We weren’t defending, and we’re defending a lot better and keeping the puck out of our net. That’s the biggest difference for me. (Penalty kill) has been good all year.”

“We’ve just took it to another level and everybody’s been more connected,” Nylander added. “That’s a big factor to it.”

The Leafs went 2-for-4 on the power play, with Matias Maccelli and Nick Robertson getting on the board. But the penalty kill, which Toronto entered the night as fourth in the league, shined in holding the Canucks scoreless on six power plays.

“We have great PKers, great D, great forwards out there,” said goaltender Joseph Woll, who had a 29-save shutout. “I think special teams are important, especially come playoff time.

“So I think getting that dialed in is very important for us. We have a great PK and I feel confident when we go out there.”

Woll was also appreciative of his team’s physicality, especially around the crease. Max Domi’s pummelling of Marcus Pettersson, who is seven inches taller than Domi, also got a shout-out.

“I appreciate that the guys, you know, standing tall around the crease,” Woll said. “I think that’s important. We got some big bodies through the lineup and some not so big bodies that take out the big bodies like Domes.

“That guy’s fearless, and he’s a pretty tough dude. Not someone I’d want to fight. Glad he’s on our team.”

On the other end, Nylander sparked some early offence with a goal and an assist in the opening frame.

“Most importantly for our team, just obviously a heck of a player,” said John Tavares, who was the beneficiary of a Nylander assist in the second period. “Obviously does a lot for us. You can see his ability to make plays, to score goals. Obviously played great.”

But it was more than the points for Berube when it came to Nylander’s impact.

“For me it was the work,” Berube said of his star winger. “He was skating, he was backchecking, stripping people of pucks. And when he does that stuff, he can be a great player, obviously.”

Now the Leafs look ahead to a four-game road trip, starting with a back-to-back set against the NHL-best Colorado Avalanche and the Utah Mammoth on Monday and Tuesday.

Toronto has a woeful 6-10-2 record on the road this season.

“Obviously really tough test coming up through all four,” Tavares said. “I think take the night tonight to enjoy the victory, regroup again tomorrow.

“And like we always do, you get geared up and prepared for the next challenge, which obviously, as good as any team in the league, is probably as fast as any in the league in Colorado. So got to be excited about it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2026.