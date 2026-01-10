New chronic wasting disease case confirmed in deer near Jaffray, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A new case of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in a white-tailed deer harvested near Jaffray in southeastern B.C., marking the ninth confirmed case of the fatal wildlife disease in the province.

The B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship announced that a deer was taken within the province’s established chronic wasting disease management zone in the Kootenay region.

All confirmed cases in B.C. to date have been identified through ongoing surveillance efforts.

Chronic wasting disease, which was first detected in B.C. in January, 2024, is a fatal neurological illness that affects cervids, including deer, elk, moose and caribou, and poses a long-term risk to wildlife populations and ecosystem health. There is no known cure.

The province says it is working closely with First Nations, hunters, and local and federal governments to monitor the disease and reduce the risk of further spread.

The disease spreads through direct contact and contaminated environments. Containment efforts include enhanced surveillance, targeted sampling, public education on safe handling and transport of harvested animals, and special hunts in affected areas to support monitoring efforts.

Hunters are being encouraged to continue submitting samples from harvested animals, which officials say is critical for early detection and guiding management decisions, according to the release.

Voluntary submissions from other parts of the province also support surveillance.

While there is no direct evidence that chronic wasting disease can be transmitted to humans, public health officials recommend people do not consume meat from infected animals as a precaution.