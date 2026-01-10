Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New chronic wasting disease case confirmed in deer near Jaffray, B.C.

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 10, 2026 12:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Special deer hunt to begin in Cranbrook to reduce spread of disease'
Special deer hunt to begin in Cranbrook to reduce spread of disease
A special deer hunt is set to start Jan. 5, and will last until the end of the month. As Global's Paul Johnson reports, the aim is to control the spread of a potentially-fatal disease – Jan 2, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new case of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in a white-tailed deer harvested near Jaffray in southeastern B.C., marking the ninth confirmed case of the fatal wildlife disease in the province.

The B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship announced that a deer was taken within the province’s established chronic wasting disease management zone in the Kootenay region.

All confirmed cases in B.C. to date have been identified through ongoing surveillance efforts.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chronic wasting disease, which was first detected in B.C. in January, 2024, is a fatal neurological illness that affects cervids, including deer, elk, moose and caribou, and poses a long-term risk to wildlife populations and ecosystem health. There is no known cure.

The province says it is working closely with First Nations, hunters, and local and federal governments to monitor the disease and reduce the risk of further spread.

Story continues below advertisement

The disease spreads through direct contact and contaminated environments. Containment efforts include enhanced surveillance, targeted sampling, public education on safe handling and transport of harvested animals, and special hunts in affected areas to support monitoring efforts.

Trending Now

Hunters are being encouraged to continue submitting samples from harvested animals, which officials say is critical for early detection and guiding management decisions, according to the release.

Voluntary submissions from other parts of the province also support surveillance.

While there is no direct evidence that chronic wasting disease can be transmitted to humans, public health officials recommend people do not consume meat from infected animals as a precaution.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices