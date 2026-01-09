Police descend on Abbotsford neighbourhood after targeted shooting

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., have descended on a neighbourhood on Friday afternoon following a shooting.
Few details are available at this time, but police confirmed that the 3200 block of Siskin Drive is taped off with crime scene tape.
Abbotsford police confirmed it is a targeted shooting, but that the shooting is not related to an extortion attempt and there is “no further risk to the public.”
Siskin Drive remains closed between Sandpiper Drive and Stellar Court.
More to come…
