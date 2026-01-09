Three dead after car strikes transport truck in northern New Brunswick: police

See more sharing options

RCMP say three people are dead after a car collided with a transport truck in Black Point, N.B.

Police say the crash occurred Thursday evening on Route 11 about 50 kilometres east of Campbellton, N.B.

RCMP say they believe the car crossed the centre line, hitting the transport truck head-on.

The car driver, a 25-year-old Campbellton man, died at the scene along with both passengers, a 27-year-old Moncton man and an 18-year-old man from Dalhousie.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the road was closed for about 11 hours and has since reopened.