Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Three dead after car strikes transport truck in northern New Brunswick: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2026 3:50 pm
1 min read
Three people have died after a head-on collision between two vehicles in New Brunswick.The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Three people have died after a head-on collision between two vehicles in New Brunswick.The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP say three people are dead after a car collided with a transport truck in Black Point, N.B.

Police say the crash occurred Thursday evening on Route 11 about 50 kilometres east of Campbellton, N.B.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP say they believe the car crossed the centre line, hitting the transport truck head-on.

The car driver, a 25-year-old Campbellton man, died at the scene along with both passengers, a 27-year-old Moncton man and an 18-year-old man from Dalhousie.

Trending Now

The truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the road was closed for about 11 hours and has since reopened.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices