Crime

Calgary-area woman’s stolen ashes returned to her family

By Ken MacGillivray & Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted January 9, 2026 3:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Grieving family pleads with thieves to return grandmother’s ashes'
Grieving family pleads with thieves to return grandmother’s ashes
WATCH: A Calgary family is pleading for the return of a stolen item that is worthless to thieves but priceless to those who loved Anna Thompson. Anna's ashes were stolen during a break-in at the home, and the family is pleading with the culprits to return them. Elissa Carpenter reports.
Three days after they were taken, and two days after an emotional public plea for the return of their beloved mother’s ashes, a Calgary-area family has received some good news.

Anna Thompson’s ashes have been returned, ahead of her funeral planned for next weekend.

The 74-year-old woman passed away just days before Christmas.

The urn, containing 74-year-old Anna Thompson's ashes, was stolen when thieves broke into her son's home in Chestermere on January 6. View image in full screen
The urn, containing 74-year-old Anna Thompson’s ashes, was stolen when thieves broke into her son’s home in Chestermere on January 6. Provided to Global News

But her ashes were stolen, along with money, tools and an iPad, when someone broke into her son’s home in Chestermere, located just east of Calgary, on Jan. 6.

The family, who were in the midst of making plans to lay the matriarch to rest, took to social media to make a plea to the thieves, no questions asked.

74-year-old Anna Thompson (centre) seen here with her family, passed away on December 16, but the urn containing her ashes was stolen when someone broke into her son's home on January 6. View image in full screen
74-year-old Anna Thompson (centre) seen here with her family, passed away on December 16, but the urn containing her ashes was stolen when someone broke into her son’s home on January 6. Courtesy: Thompson family

On Friday, Chestermere RCMP confirmed the family’s pleas had been answered.

“They were left at a Calgary funeral home, with a note asking for their safe return to the family,” said the RCMP in a news release.

An image from a CCTV camera on a home across the street, shows two suspects who police would like to talk to in relation to the theft. View image in full screen
An image from a CCTV camera on a home across the street, shows two suspects who police would like to talk to in relation to the theft. CCTV IMAGE

RCMP are still asking for help from the public to identify two male suspects believed responsible for the theft and they’ve released images from CCTV video in hopes someone may recognize the culprits.

Investigators say one was wearing white sweatpants, a blue and black coat, black shoes, and a black hat and gloves.

The second man was wearing blue overalls with yellow stripes and a white construction hat.

Anna Thompson’s funeral is planned for Jan. 17.

