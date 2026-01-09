Calgary-area woman’s stolen ashes returned to her family

Three days after they were taken, and two days after an emotional public plea for the return of their beloved mother’s ashes, a Calgary-area family has received some good news.
Anna Thompson’s ashes have been returned, ahead of her funeral planned for next weekend.
The 74-year-old woman passed away just days before Christmas.
But her ashes were stolen, along with money, tools and an iPad, when someone broke into her son’s home in Chestermere, located just east of Calgary, on Jan. 6.
The family, who were in the midst of making plans to lay the matriarch to rest, took to social media to make a plea to the thieves, no questions asked.
On Friday, Chestermere RCMP confirmed the family’s pleas had been answered.
“They were left at a Calgary funeral home, with a note asking for their safe return to the family,” said the RCMP in a news release.
RCMP are still asking for help from the public to identify two male suspects believed responsible for the theft and they’ve released images from CCTV video in hopes someone may recognize the culprits.
Investigators say one was wearing white sweatpants, a blue and black coat, black shoes, and a black hat and gloves.
The second man was wearing blue overalls with yellow stripes and a white construction hat.
Anna Thompson’s funeral is planned for Jan. 17.
