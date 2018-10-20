Edmonton woman searching for brother’s stolen ashes

An Edmonton woman is asking for the public’s help after her brother’s ashes were stolen from her car.

A silver-coloured cross disappeared from Skye Fahlman’s vehicle in the McLeod neighbourhood last Sunday night, she said, after someone broke into her vehicle. It contains the cremated ashes of her brother, Kody, who died in March.

“Every time I go into my vehicle it just makes me feel like he’s with me. Every time,” Fahlman said. “That was the biggest thing that I had of him. Obviously, we have memories and everything, but it was so sentimental to me. That won’t ever be replaced.”

Fahlman said a few tools were also stolen from her fiancé’s vehicle and their garage. Falhman is concerned the cross could end up at a pawn shop.

Anyone with the item can anonymously drop it off at GoodFellas Ink at 9709 118 Ave.