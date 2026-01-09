Woman dies after arm bitten off in Virgin Islands shark attack

Send this page to someone via email

A Minnesota woman has died in a shark attack after her arm was bitten off while she was swimming in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday, officials said.

First responders in St. Croix said they responded to a call at approximately 4:28 p.m. for reports of a woman who was suspected of being bitten by a shark at Dorsch Beach.

“Marine units, as well as Fire and Emergency Medical Services, were dispatched to the scene. Fire confirmed that the female lost an arm during the attack,” the Virgin Islands Police Department statement said.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Arlene Lillis of Minnesota.

It was reported that a second victim might be present, but a search of the beach area didn’t turn up another person.

At a news conference on Friday, Dr. Nicole Angeli, director of the fish and wildlife department of planning and natural resources, confirmed Lillis’s death was the result of a shark bite, but could not confirm the species.

“Based on the nature of the injury, we can say it was the result of a shark bite,” she said, adding that while shark encounters are common, bites are rare.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the victim, and with everyone who witnessed this tragedy,” U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement, NBC News reported.

“We have been briefed on the information known at this time, and we are grateful to the bystanders who acted immediately to render aid and to the first responders who worked urgently and bravely in an effort to save her life,” he added.

Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach also commended witnesses who attempted to help the victim.

“On behalf of the people of the Virgin Islands, I extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and all who are grieving this loss,” Roach said. “In moments like this, we are reminded how quickly life can change.

“We thank the individuals on the scene who stepped forward to help, and we commend our first responders for their swift action and professionalism under extremely difficult circumstances.”

Christopher Carroll, a former lifeguard and nurse from Utah, who told Virgin Islands news outlet the St. Thomas Source that he witnessed the incident, said he was compelled to run down to the beach and into the water from his hotel balcony after he heard “ungodly screaming” from below.

While retrieving Lillis from the water, who was reportedly conscious at the time, according to Caroll’s account, he said he noticed large amounts of blood pooling around her and that her left arm had been severed below the elbow.

“She was talking,” Carroll said. “I just kept trying to reassure her.”

Carroll recalled her telling him, “I’m going to die.”

“I just kept saying, ‘No, Arlene, you’re going to be OK,’” he said. “I figured if we got her to a hospital, she’d have a fighting chance.”

Shortly after coming ashore, emergency medical personnel arrived and transported Lillis to hospital by ambulance, according to the Source.

Authorities did not confirm what species of shark is responsible for the suspected attack.

In a typical year, fewer than 20 people die from shark attacks, but more than 20 million sharks die in relation to the fishing industry, according to the National Wildlife Federation’s website.