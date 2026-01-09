Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia’s governing Tories maintain strong lead among decided voters: poll

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2026 11:11 am
1 min read
A composite image made from three photos show Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin, from left to right, in Halifax, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, NDP Leader Claudia Chender and Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark, Darren Calabrese.
A new poll suggests Nova Scotia’s governing Progressive Conservatives were holding a steady lead over their opposition rivals more than a year after the party won an overwhelming election victory.

Toronto-based Liaison Strategies says a recent survey of 800 Nova Scotia voters found the Tories held a 19-point lead over the Opposition New Democrats, led by Claudia Chender.

Among decided and leaning voters, Premier Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservatives attracted 50 per cent support, followed by the NDP with 31 per cent and the Liberals under interim leader Iain Rankin at 18 per cent.

When compared with the election results in November 2024, both the Tories and the Liberals have lost some ground to the NDP, but not much.

The survey results also suggest the New Democrats maintained a strong lead in the Halifax area, where the party won all nine of its seats in the most recent vote.

The poll, which drew responses through random calls to cellphones and landlines, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Houston’s Tories won 43 out of 55 seats in the Nov. 26 provincial election.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

