Copper thieves cause serious damage to a popular outdoor rink in St. Albert

Send this page to someone via email

The City of St. Albert estimates the damage to add up to $100,000 after thieves stole all the copper wire from the pump house at a popular outdoor rink in the Kingswood neighbourhood last month.

On Dec. 23, 2025, city officials discovered the Kingsmeade pump house had been broken into and vandalized.

Louise Stewart, a senior manager with the St. Albert’s public works department, explained how the thieves cut and stole the copper power lines and main breaker panel as he showed the damage to a Global News crew on Thursday.

The damage cut power to the park’s amenities, causing pipes in the pump house to freeze, meaning crews are unable to maintain the rink and residents have likely lost use of the facility for the remainder of the winter.

1:52 Alberta seeing most copper thefts in Canada

The RCMP say such crimes are on the rise in Canada, with thieves targeting copper wire and selling it an other valuable medals for cash.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s almost the equivalent of smashing a vehicle window to steal a toonie,” said Corporal Troy Savnikoff.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“You’re causing significant damage for very little gain.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "You're causing significant damage for very little gain."

The RCMP and the city of St. Albert are asking anyone who may have information about the theft or saw suspicious activity in the area to please contact police at 780-459-7700.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.p3tips.com or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.