Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Telus calls for stricter penalties as Alberta sees spike in copper theft

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 12:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta seeing most copper thefts in Canada'
Alberta seeing most copper thefts in Canada
WATCH: A major telecommunications company is sounding the alarm over a troubling spike in copper wire thefts. It says the problem is so bad, it’s been forced to hire security guards to protect their equipment. Jaclyn Kucey has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tougher regulations will soon come into effect from the province to battle increasing copper and scrap metal thefts.

Telus is calling these thefts a safety risk for customers.

According to Telus, they’ve seen a 68-per cent increase in cable thefts across Canada since January, an 80-per cent increase since last year.

In July alone, there were 25 copper thefts in Alberta, with around 10 of those in Edmonton. Thieves are stealing critical cables, knocking out phone and internet access to thousands of customers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Telus is calling for stricter penalties beyond theft under $5,000, tougher legislation, and more oversight on scrap metal dealers.

“It’s a huge issue. It’s one that’s putting our public safety at risk. It is widespread across Canada, but the most significant increase we’ve seen is in Alberta,” said Anne Martin, network engineering and operations VP for Telus.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Telus says it’s doing what it can to fight back. The company is welding manholes shut and hiring 24/7 security to guard communication boxes.

Come Oct. 1, a new provincial regulation will come into effect that will require recycled metal buyers to record transaction details to make it harder for criminals to profit from stolen scrap metal and catalytic converters.

The province says it is supporting calls for the federal government to update the Criminal Code. The goal is to make a collective effort to deter crimes and keep Albertans connected.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices