Telus calls for stricter penalties as Alberta sees spike in copper theft

Tougher regulations will soon come into effect from the province to battle increasing copper and scrap metal thefts.

Telus is calling these thefts a safety risk for customers.

According to Telus, they’ve seen a 68-per cent increase in cable thefts across Canada since January, an 80-per cent increase since last year.

In July alone, there were 25 copper thefts in Alberta, with around 10 of those in Edmonton. Thieves are stealing critical cables, knocking out phone and internet access to thousands of customers.

Telus is calling for stricter penalties beyond theft under $5,000, tougher legislation, and more oversight on scrap metal dealers.

“It’s a huge issue. It’s one that’s putting our public safety at risk. It is widespread across Canada, but the most significant increase we’ve seen is in Alberta,” said Anne Martin, network engineering and operations VP for Telus.

Telus says it’s doing what it can to fight back. The company is welding manholes shut and hiring 24/7 security to guard communication boxes.

Come Oct. 1, a new provincial regulation will come into effect that will require recycled metal buyers to record transaction details to make it harder for criminals to profit from stolen scrap metal and catalytic converters.

The province says it is supporting calls for the federal government to update the Criminal Code. The goal is to make a collective effort to deter crimes and keep Albertans connected.