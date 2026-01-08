Nanaimo grocery store locks up meat due to rampant theft

Send this page to someone via email

Sarita Patel has been running Superette Foods in Nanaimo, B.C., with her husband since November 2024.

She says theft has always been an issue, but now, in the meat section, things have gotten out of hand.

“They are stealing sometimes $70 of meat, sometimes $100 of meat,” she told Global News.

“It’s not, you know, good for us. We will not survive.”

The section is now under lock and key and new signs have been posted to explain why.

“We are doing this so we can keep the prices cheaper,” employee Alanna Reid said.

“We are doing this so we can keep the department open.”

Patel said they reported all the incidents to Nanaimo RCMP, but the thefts continued.

“It’s like a little kid,” Kevan Shaw with the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association said.

“If they are coming into your store, and they’re putting a little Matchbox toy into their pocket and leaving and they get away with it, they’re going to do it again. And that’s what happens with people stealing.”

Nanaimo RCMP said they are investigating the latest instances of shoplifting, but said that it has increased from stores in recent years.

“They’re targeting high-end meat in stores, because the jeopardy is less,” Ret. Const. Gary O’Brien with Nanaimo RCMP said.

“It’s considered theft under $5,000. It’s a sad reality, and having businesses having to put locks on is almost the price of doing business now.”

The owners of Superette Foods are hoping that customers will understand knowing this solution can only do so much.

“It’s not possible to lock everything,” Patel said.