Video link
Headline link
Crime

Nanaimo grocery store locks up meat due to rampant theft

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted January 8, 2026 9:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo grocery store puts locks on meat cooler to deal with shoplifting'
Nanaimo grocery store puts locks on meat cooler to deal with shoplifting
A Nanaimo grocery store is putting more security measures in place to deal with ongoing theft. Customers now have to ring a bell if they'd like to buy meat, as it's behind lock and key. Kylie Stanton has the details.
Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sarita Patel has been running Superette Foods in Nanaimo, B.C., with her husband since November 2024.

She says theft has always been an issue, but now, in the meat section, things have gotten out of hand.

“They are stealing sometimes $70 of meat, sometimes $100 of meat,” she told Global News.

“It’s not, you know, good for us.  We will not survive.”

The section is now under lock and key and new signs have been posted to explain why.

“We are doing this so we can keep the prices cheaper,” employee Alanna Reid said.

“We are doing this so we can keep the department open.”

Patel said they reported all the incidents to Nanaimo RCMP, but the thefts continued.

“It’s like a little kid,” Kevan Shaw with the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association said.

“If they are coming into your store, and they’re putting a little Matchbox toy into their pocket and leaving and they get away with it, they’re going to do it again. And that’s what happens with people stealing.”

Click to play video: 'Crime could force Nanaimo store owners to leave country'
Crime could force Nanaimo store owners to leave country
Trending Now

Nanaimo RCMP said they are investigating the latest instances of shoplifting, but said that it has increased from stores in recent years.

“They’re targeting high-end meat in stores, because the jeopardy is less,” Ret. Const. Gary O’Brien with Nanaimo RCMP said.

“It’s considered theft under $5,000.  It’s a sad reality, and having businesses having to put locks on is almost the price of doing business now.”

The owners of Superette Foods are hoping that customers will understand knowing this solution can only do so much.

“It’s not possible to lock everything,” Patel said.

