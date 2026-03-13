Toronto man who played Hitler speech outside home charged with harassment

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Toronto police say a man has been charged following an investigation into a suspected hate-motivated criminal harassment case.

In a release, police say that between Feb. 28 and March 6, the accused engaged in harassing conduct targeting a complainant in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road.

Investigators say the man attended the complainant’s residence on two separate occasions, where he banged on the door while making racist and antisemitic remarks.

Police allege the accused returned a third time and stood outside the residence while playing a speech by Adolf Hitler on his cellphone.

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The 27-year-old Toronto man is charged with two counts of criminal harassment, two counts of mischief for interfering with the lawful enjoyment of property and one count of causing a disturbance.

Police say the case is being investigated by the hate crime unit as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

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“Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent to lay charges,” the release said. “These charges are often laid at a later time.”

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice at 10 Armoury St. on June 1 at 2 p.m.