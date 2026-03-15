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Crime

B.C. man, 81, faces murder charge after shooting in Port Alberni

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 15, 2026 4:16 pm
1 min read
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash at scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash at scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke
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An 81-year-old man in British Columbia is facing murder charges following an incident at a trailer park on Vancouver Island.

Port Alberni RCMP say they responded to a 911 call on March 13 shortly after 9 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found three men, including the victim, who had an apparent gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he died from his injuries.

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“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Sgt. Jason Kerr with VIIMCU. “Investigators have worked tirelessly to advance this investigation and bring charges forward. As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.”

The Vancouver Integrated Major Crime Unit says it has taken over the investigation and is working closely with RCMP.

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Herbert Crowley of Port Alberni, 81, faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody pending future court appearances.

Police say the investigation determined it to be an isolated incident involving people known to each other.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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