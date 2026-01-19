Menu

January 24 – Kozak Financial Group

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted January 19, 2026 1:00 am
Kozak Financial Group View image in full screen
Kozak Financial group. Your Wealth Management Partners. Rebecca Hard Castle Photography
Kozak Financial Group, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

The Kozak Financial Group’s income-oriented approach is designed to ensure your financial future is safe and secure. For almost 30 years, we have provided Albertans with expert, consistent investment advice.  You have worked hard for your wealth, and we will work just as hard to ensure your family’s financial legacy lasts for years to come. Our dedicated team of investment professionals would be more than happy to offer a consultation on your investments. Reach out via our website.
