Health

Provincial funding moves Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital pool closer to reopening

By Quinn Ohler Global News
Posted January 7, 2026 8:56 pm
1 min read
The Alberta government is committing $3.25 million to help reopen the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital pool, which has been closed since late 2024 after major structural issues were uncovered.

Prior to the closure, Alberta Health Services said there were 500 to 700 patient treatments in the Glenrose pool each month — a mix of pediatric, adult and geriatric inpatients and outpatients.

Operating since 1966, patients and clinicians say the pool is essential for recovery.

Due to the age of the pool, ongoing efforts over the years to maintain the aging infrastructure of the pool required routine closures and extensive costly repairs.

In November 2024, AHS said the pool was temporarily closed to install a new patient lift.

But during that installation, serious issues were uncovered. AHS said substantial repair needs were discovered and risks associated with keeping the pool open, including the risk of leaks in other areas of the hospital, were revealed.

So, the pool was shut down while tha all was fixed and the Glenrose Hospital Foundation is  fundraising to cover the remaining costs.

Quinn Ohler has more on what the closure has meant for patients in Health Matters in the video above.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

