Politics

Toronto officially kicks off budget process, proposes 2.2% tax increase

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 8, 2026 6:00 am
A worker uses a snowblower to clear snow from Nathan Phillips Square at city hall following a heavy snowfall in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. View image in full screen
A worker uses a snowblower to clear snow from Nathan Phillips Square at city hall following a heavy snowfall in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Councillors in Toronto kicked off their budget process Thursday, starting with a proposed 2.2 per cent tax increase in a crucial election year.

Jan. 8 officially marks the beginning of budget season in Toronto, with a city-led document proposing a 0.7 per cent increase to the general property tax rate and an extra 1.5 per cent for the city’s building fund.

The details of what cost pressures are driving the increase, where savings can be made and what priorities have been given extra funds will be unveiled on the first day of a process likely to last roughly one month.

So far, the city has hinted that it will include fare capping on the TTC, as well as a transit fare freeze. There will also be an increase in the highest brackets of the land transfer tax and more money for libraries.

Under Ontario’s strong mayor system, this first draft of the budget is not officially written by the mayor. Olivia Chow will have until Feb. 1 to propose her own version or veto amendments from her colleagues.

The upcoming municipal election – to be held on Oct. 26 –will likely weigh on the minds of many around the council table as the process unfolds.

Coun. Brad Bradford has announced he will run for mayor, while Chow has neither confirmed her intention to run nor ruled it out.

In 2024, Chow shepherded in a historic 9.5 per cent increase, and raised taxes again last year by 6.5 per cent.

She has said she will prioritize the city’s financial health over any re-election bid, but all elected officials will likely consider the blueprint mindful of expected tough doorstep conversations on the campaign trail.

The finalized budget is scheduled to be passed at a special meeting on Feb. 10.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

