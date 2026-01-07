Alberta family pleads for return of stolen ashes ahead of funeral

Send this page to someone via email

A Chestermere, Alta., family is pleading with thieves to return something they say is worthless to anyone else, but priceless to them.

Anna Thompson died last month at the age of 74, just days before Christmas. Her daughter, Deanna, says she was the heart of their family and a beloved figure in the community.

“It was devastating to lose her — only 74 years old,” she said. “She was a big part of the community. She loved her family dearly.”

The family received her ashes on Dec. 23 and was preparing to lay her to rest when they were hit with another devastating loss. Anna’s remains were among items stolen during a break-in at Deanna’s brother’s home earlier this week.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to the family, the house was broken into on Tuesday morning. Thieves entered through the backyard, forced open a back door and made off with several items, including an iPad, money and tools.

Story continues below advertisement

It was not until later in the day that the family realized something far more significant was missing.

“You never would have thought in a million years that someone would steal that,” Deanna Thompson said, referring to her mother’s ashes.

The home does not have a security camera, but video from a house across the street shows people the family believes may be connected to the break-in. In the footage, one individual appears to be dressed as a worker, blending into the neighbourhood.

Anna Thompson’s funeral is scheduled for Jan. 17. Her family is asking the public to keep an eye out for a red velvet bag containing a brown faux-leather box.

They are also appealing directly to the people who took the ashes to return the ashes.

“I have to have hope that they’ll do the right thing,” Deanna Thompson said. “Even if they threw it away, just send an anonymous email — something to give us direction on where we can find her so we can put her to rest.”

She says the container includes identifying information and ways to return the remains.

“They are of no value to anyone else,” she said. “But they are absolutely priceless to us.”