Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Chrystia Freeland to resign as MP Friday to take Ukraine role

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 7, 2026 5:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney responds to Chrystia Freeland’s departure'
Carney responds to Chrystia Freeland’s departure
WATCH: Carney responds to Chrystia Freeland's departure
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Chrystia Freeland says she will vacate her seat in the House of Commons on Friday as she prepares to take on her new role as an unpaid economic development adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Freeland made the announcement Wednesday amid concerns raised by the opposition Conservatives, who said she should have resigned immediately upon accepting a role advising a foreign government.

“On Monday, I announced my intention to leave the House of Commons in the coming weeks,” Freeland wrote in a post on X.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Today, I have written to the Speaker to confirm that I will vacate my seat effective this Friday, Jan. 9.”

Freeland said she consulted with the federal ethics commissioner “throughout” the process of accepting the Ukraine advisory role “and followed his advice.”

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices