Chrystia Freeland to resign as MP Friday to take Ukraine role

Chrystia Freeland says she will vacate her seat in the House of Commons on Friday as she prepares to take on her new role as an unpaid economic development adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Freeland made the announcement Wednesday amid concerns raised by the opposition Conservatives, who said she should have resigned immediately upon accepting a role advising a foreign government.

“On Monday, I announced my intention to leave the House of Commons in the coming weeks,” Freeland wrote in a post on X.

“Today, I have written to the Speaker to confirm that I will vacate my seat effective this Friday, Jan. 9.”

Freeland said she consulted with the federal ethics commissioner “throughout” the process of accepting the Ukraine advisory role “and followed his advice.”

More to come…

